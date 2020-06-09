Ft. Riley soldiers return from Atlantic Resolve mission

The U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Forward returns home after completing the Atlantic Resolve mission says a release from the Army.

The Army says that over 80 soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division Forward will return home to Fort Riley upon the completion of their role in Europe as the division headquarters for Atlantic Resolve.

According to the release the 1st Infantry Division has supported Atlantic Resolve since 2018 and conducted a Transfer of Authority with the 1st Cavalry Division Forward on June 1.

"We are extremely proud of our efforts in support of U.S. Army Europe and Operation Atlantic Resolve," says Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, Commanding General 1st Infantry Division. "For 27 months, the Big Red One has built operational capacity for U.S. Army Europe, trained with our allies and partners, and increased readiness throughout the theater of operations. We wish the Fort Hood based 1st Cavalry Division the best of luck as they assume responsibility for this important mission."

The Army says that the Atlantic Resolve Division Forward is the intermediate headquarters between U.S. Army Europe and U.S. regionally allocated forces deployed throughout Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The 1st Infantry Division has been under the command of Brigadier General Thomas O’Connor, Jr., according to the release, he will resume his duties as the 1st Infantry Division’s Deputy Commanding General for Support when he returns home.

Fort Riley says they did hold a virtual ceremony for the soldiers.

