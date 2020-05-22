Ft. Riley reopens Estes access gate

Estes access gate in Fort Riley has been reopened to inbound and outbound traffic from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The gate will remain closed on weekends and federal holidays.

The latest phase of the Henry Drive construction project has been completed and traffic signals are down while two-way traffic flow has been restored. Smoky Hill Road will remain closed for construction work until early July. Ray Road must be used to access the airfield.

A storm sewer drain will be replaced on Main Historic Post closing a section of Stuart Avenue from Henry Drive to Heritage Street which will remain closed through mid-June.

Trooper access control point and the Ogden gate are both still open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily while the Henry gate remains open 24/7. The 12th St. access point will remain open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday to Commercial Vehicles only. Grant access control point is open to outbound traffic only from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.