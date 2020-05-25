Ft. Riley holds virtual Memorial Day service

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley held a virtual Memorial Day ceremony from the cemetery on post.

Senator Jerry Moran, Major General John Kolasheski, Command Sergeant Major Raymond Harris, Colonel Stephen Shrader and Command Sergeant Major Timothy Speichert were all in attendance for the service.

Senator Moran and Col. Shrader asked Americans to honor those that died serving their country.

“Those we honor this holiday were fathers, sons, mothers, daughters – each answered the call to protect and serve and gave their lives for the preservation of liberty,” says Col. Shrader. “We honor their courage, their strength and their commitment. Their examples provides inspiration for each of us and so we pause, we remember and we honor their sacrifice.”

After the speakers finished Maj. Gen. Kolasheski and Command Sgt. Maj. Harris placed a wreath in the cemetery to honor the fallen.

“It is important for our nation, for each citizen, to pause today, and really every other day, to make sure we pay our respects to those who gave that last full measure,” says Senator Moran.

The public was able to watch the ceremony on various social media pages.

