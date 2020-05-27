Ft. Riley and 1st Infantry Division honor Flint Hills workers with flyover

Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division will be hosting a flyover Wednesday, May 26.

The military base and the 1st Infantry want to take the time to thank Flint Hills frontline workers.

Three HH-60M Medical Evacuation Black Hawk Helicopters will be flying over area hospitals.

The schedule is as follows:

11:00 a.m. – Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley

11:05 a.m. – Geary Community Hospital, Junction City

11:40 a.m. – St. Francis Campus and Stormont Vail, Topeka

12:05 p.m. – Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan

12:10 p.m. – Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley

Observers are asked to watch from their homes and not travel to each hospital.

