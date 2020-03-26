Ft. Riley Service Member tests positive for coronavirus

Fort Riley and Riley County officials confirmed today that a Fort Riley Soldier from Manhattan has tested positive for the coronavirus. The individual does not currently require hospitalization and is in isolation at home. This is believed to be an imported case of the virus as the soldier had recently traveled outside Kansas.

All Fort Riley service members who have traveled outside the region are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, as are those they have been in close contact with.

Fort Riley medical professionals are working closely with the KDHE, the Military Health System, the Riley County Health Department and the U.S. Army public health center to assess current detection efforts and implement prevention measures.