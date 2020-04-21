Frontline workers in Topeka get a flyover thank you in Hope Flight II

Healthcare workers and first responders across Northeast Kansas treating COVID-19 received a message of thanks from high above Tuesday.

Pilots from the Beechnutz flight crew and KC Flight formation team based out of Kansas City, Missouri, circled across hospitals and other healthcare facilities on “Hope Flight II” as a way to show appreciation for frontline workers.

Scott Clark, a pilot for Beechnutz, also works for the Kansas City Fire Department.

He helped organize the flight to remember EMT Billy Birmingham, a fellow first responder who recently lost his battle with COVID-19.

“Unfortunately with fire and EMS we have a pretty good playbook we lose enough people in the line of duty to hold a memorial service,” Clark described. “We're usually able to give the families a lot of one on one contact and show up in great numbers but with our social distancing guidelines right now we aren't able to do that.”

Birmingham was honored with a “Missing Man” formation of the planes Tuesday.

According to Clark, as interest grew so did the locations to thank workers on the frontline giving two sources of joy.

“As a pilot you're just looking for an excuse to get out and do something fun,” he said. “On the other hand it's great that we can get some guys together and give them a little support that we can give them right now.”

Medical personnel at Topeka’s VA hospitals, Saint Francis, and Stormont Vail Health were included in Topeka’s flyover making Tuesday’s sunshine even brighter for some.

“We're inspired by everything that our team has accomplished and all their dedication, all their compassion,” said Kevin Dishman, the Chief Medical Officer for Stormont Vail Health.

“We're also inspired by the community and to have the opportunity for people to celebrate that not only for us but for our entire community in Northeast Kansas and what we've accomplished during this challenge has just been phenomenal and we deeply appreciate it.”

Hope Flight II flight circled areas with frontliners in Lawrence, Topeka, Leavenworth, Johnson County, and Kansas City, Kansas before returning to Kansas City, Missouri.

In addition to the message of thanks, Clark hoped the flight could act as a source of unity in the fight against COVID-19.

“In the air there's no lines, no borders between city or state lines or county it's just one city,” Clark said. “Guys can make a couple passes over them and bring some joy to some people it's well worth it.”