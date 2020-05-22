Frito-Lay confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Frito-Lay factory in Topeka has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We can confirm an employee at our Topeka, Kansas, Frito-Lay facility has tested positive for COVID-19,” says a Frito-Lay spokesperson. “In accordance with guidance form the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities, the employee is being quarantined and has been advised to seek medical attention. We are unable to disclose additional details about the individual in accordance with privacy laws.”

The facility has continued to take necessary steps to identify and notify all persons who had contact with the employee and have asked them to self-quarantine for a 14 day period.

The employee was not in contact with the product and there is no food safety risk. A deep cleaning of the facility has been conducted according to CDC guidelines.

More safety measures have been implemented to keep workers safe.

“We continue to enforce already strict preventive safety and sanitation measures in all of our locations and operate in-line with guidance from the CDC and other health authorities. Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19,” says the Frito-Lay spokesperson.

