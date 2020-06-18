Frito-Lay Topeka confirms one new positive case of COVID-19

The Frito-Lay plant in Topeka has confirmed another employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Frito-Lay, the employee is being quarantined. They are unable to disclose any more information at this time.

The company confirmed back in May, they had their first positive of the virus.

"We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who had direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employee and have asked those individuals to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. The employee did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk. As a precautionary measure, we conducted a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19," said a spokesperson for the company.

The spokesperson also said they have safety measures in place including temperature checks, symptoms screenings and have PPE for employees.

They also stressed that there is no evidence of food or food packaging is associated with transmission of the coronavirus.