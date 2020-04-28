Friends give man with autism his favorite things for birthday surprise

A neighborhood came together Tuesday to bring a birthday surprise to a special man.

Tommy Wims is autistic and diabetic. He also loves trains, police cars, fire trucks, and watching the news on TV.

For his 47th birthday, friends brought him all his favorite things to thank him for years of smiles

"I was just surprised and stuff to see that a lot of people had honked and waved at me," Tommy said as he watched a parade of police cars, fire trucks, and vehicles from BNSF roll past his home.

Tommy often takes walks to stay healthy, and is quick to give everyone a friendly wave.

"The policemen - I'll wave at them. They see me, I wave at them. They wave at me all the time," Tommy said. "Plus I see trains go by and stop every once in a while if I'm out walking. I'll see one go, then I'll wave at them."

Of course, the event was capped with Tommy being interviewed by 13 NEWS chief photojournalist Doug Brown - so he'll be able to watch himself on the news.

"It just makes me feel great," Tommy said. "I've been blessed. It was a good day."