Friday forecast: Warm and breezy

The warming trend continues through tomorrow with highs mainly in the 80s although areas near the Nebraska border may be stuck in the upper 70s tomorrow. Clouds will be the main concern through Sunday even though the 8 day shows partly sunny skies, there will be sun at times with a general decrease in cloud cover today, increasing clouds tomorrow with decreasing clouds Sunday.

Of course there is the storm chance Saturday night. This is expected to be very widely scattered meaning there will be several spots that get little to no rain at all while other spots may get more than 0.25”. The main concern is lightning and locally heavy rain so no severe weather is expected. There is another storm system that will impact the area early next week. The storm system does look to be gone by Tuesday morning so got rid of the rain chance during the day. There is still a question on whether there will be some rain late Sunday night or it begins on Monday. Bottom line Tuesday through Thursday will be dry with another storm system coming through to end the week.

Today will be warm and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 15-25 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Showers/storms will move in Saturday night. There is still an outlier model that has storms developing late Saturday afternoon and if that were the case those storms could be strong or severe however this is a very low chance scenario.

Sunday will be dry with decreasing clouds and highs in the mid to possibly upper 70s especially if there is more afternoon sun.

Highs cool down for next week, closer to seasonal with the storm chance to begin the week. There is a better chance for strong to severe storms with this storm system.

There is an unseasonably cold airmass that will settle into the northern half of the country to end the week lingering into next weekend. Still being a week away it’s nothing to be concerned about yet as a lot can change but it is something to definitely keep an eye on to the point that we COULD have patchy frost next Saturday morning especially near the Nebraska border.

