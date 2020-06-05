Friday forecast: The heat continues

The heat continues through Monday before relief with a cold front and the next best chance for rain comes Tuesday. After Tuesday’s rain, sunny and dry conditions will remain next week with more comfortable temperatures.

In the mean time the heat continues through the weekend with heat indices near 100° with slightly cooler temperatures but still hot Monday as heat indices will be closer to the mid 90s. For the most part it is expected to remain dry through Monday however the atmosphere is going to remain fairly unstable through this weekend so if there is any agitation in the atmosphere from a frontal boundary that could set off storms in the heat of the day especially tomorrow.

Today decreasing clouds with highs in the 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. We’ll have to monitor the chance for pop up storms in the heat of the day. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday remains hot with highs in the mid 90s with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

The cool down begins Monday and think rain will develop through the day Tuesday with the cold front pushing through as well as the potential for rain from remnants of Cristobel. While the Canadian model keeps the rain in the area Wednesday the GFS and European model push the rain out Tuesday night leaving Wednesday dry. Highs will remain in the 80s next week.

_______________________

Taking Action:

1. Stay safe in the heat, drink plenty of water. Heat indices around 100° through Sunday with mid 90s on Monday.

2. A small chance of storms exists tomorrow afternoon however most spots will likely remain dry until Tuesday. A few storms tomorrow may produce hail and gusty winds. Lightning will certainly be likely IF storms do develop so stay weather aware.