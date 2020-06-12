Friday forecast: The heat continues

Hot conditions with mostly sunny skies will continue not only through the weekend but next week as well. Very little change to the airmass is expected today and tomorrow with highs generally in the upper 80s to low 90s. By Sunday into much of next week highs for most of northeast Kansas will be in the low-mid 90s with upper 90s possible west of Manhattan toward central Kansas and maybe a few upper 80s still east of HWY 75 especially Sunday. Bottom line hot but the good news is not overly humid. Yes there still may be a heat index but only about 1-4° above the actual air temperatures not more than 5° like we saw earlier in the month.

Storm chances are minimal as there continues to be differences in the computer models on when and how widespread rain could be. While there is a slight chance of rain this weekend uncertainty exists when. One of the models was consistent on rain nearby but still mainly in Missouri on Saturday however now it’s looking more like Sunday could be the higher chance. Keep in mind most spots will remain dry but on the off chance there is a storm in northeast Kansas it won't last long.

The bigger concern is the end of next week where one of the long range models indicates on and off showers/storms for all of northeast KS Wednesday night through Friday however the other model keeps the rain only on Friday and mainly along HWY 36. Bottom line: Low confidence on timing and coverage of rain.

Today will be similar to yesterday but with less wind (although there could be some gusts up to 20 mph south of I-70) with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight clear with lows in the mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow sunny with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Beginning Sunday and lasting through at least Wednesday, winds will gust 20-30 mph which will certainly help in mixing the hot air and won’t feel as uncomfortable. Highs will generally be in the low-mid 90s Sunday with many spots between 93-97 for much of next week.

There may be a bit of a cool down Friday and maybe even Thursday IF there is rain.

____________________

Taking Action:

1. Despite the humidity not getting as high as what it was earlier in the month, it’s still going to be hot for the next 8 days. Make sure you’re practicing your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

2. With the quiet week ahead and dry conditions in the official forecast, there is low confidence on storm chances including a small chance a pop up storm could even occur this weekend, stay weather aware by checking the forecast everyday and if you start seeing clouds developing, check the radar.