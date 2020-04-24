Friday forecast: Scattered showers/storms

The big weather story is the several chances for rain in the next couple days. The obvious rain chance is today but there are also remains a chance for rain Saturday afternoon and early evening and while not shown in the 8 day due to low confidence there’s even a chance Sunday night. The main hazards are lightning and locally heavy rainfall however will continue to monitor the threat for a hail/wind threat including today near I-35.

Temperature wise it'll be in the 60s today similar to Wednesday otherwise warming back up this weekend and staying warm all of next week in the 70s.

Today the coverage for rain and t-storms will be isolated this morning with more scattered rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight the chance for rain and t-storms continue until midnight otherwise clearing overnight with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow a sunny start will lead to a chance for showers/storms in the afternoon. Uncertainty still exists on exact location of where the storms will develop however models have consistently shown a rain chance all week somewhere in northeast KS during this timeframe. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s with a slight chance for showers/storms Sunday night however Monday looks to be dry with the higher chance for showers/storms Monday night into Tuesday. There are hints of rain next Friday as well but with low confidence will just go partly sunny.

________________________

Taking Action:

1. With scattered showers/storms today, not the best day to be outside however if you want to go for a quick walk, check the radar before heading out.

2. Confidence is high that it’ll be dry tomorrow morning however with a shower/storm chance in the afternoon confidence is lower on specific details such as when the rain will develop and where so check back for updates.