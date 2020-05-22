Friday forecast: Rain/t-storms especially this morning

The big weather story will be the several rounds of rain and t-storms between today and much of next week including the holiday weekend. Don’t worry while there are several rain chances, there will be several hours of dry time to be able to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

While it is May and one of our peak months for the highest risk for severe weather, the hail/wind threat is going to be relatively low compared to the lightning and flooding threat with all the storms in the 8 day forecast. Yes some storms may produce hail and strong winds but widespread activity is not expected, in fact it would be a surprise if we were placed in a t-storm watch at anytime today or the weekend. With that said, don't be complacent with the threats, flooding and lightning pose a different but still serious threat like hail, wind or tornadoes.

Today rain will be moving through northeast Kansas this morning, getting a break around midday with redevelopment of scattered showers/storms by mid afternoon. Highs will be slow to warm up due to the morning rain so will end up with low-mid 70s for highs. Winds SE 5-15 mph. The highest risk for severe weather if we were going to have any today would be with the storms developing this afternoon however we’ll still keep an eye on this morning’s activity just in case.

Tonight leftover showers/storms will move out of the area by midnight with most of the rain this evening north of I-70 and especially near HWY 36 however we’l have to monitor areas near I-35 as well for another area of focus. Most of the area especially after midnight will be dry with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S/SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers/storms late in the afternoon mainly out toward north-central Kansas. Highs warming up in the mid 80s. Winds W/S 5-10 mph.

We’ll have a chance for showers/storms come through Saturday night but should be gone (at least for the most part) by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will mainly be dry in the morning with storms developing in the afternoon. Depending how quickly the storms develop Sunday will depend on how warm it gets, keeping in mind temperatures will start out about 10° warmer Sunday morning vs Saturday morning, highs will be similar if not slightly warmer than Saturday.

Rain will continue to develop late Sunday and last all the way through Monday which will keep highs stuck in the 70s on Memorial Day.

Models start to diverge a bit with rain chances starting Tuesday however think the highest chance for rain next week (after Monday) will be Tuesday and Friday. This will leave Wednesday and Thursday mainly dry or at least more uncertain.

__________

Taking Action:

1. Have the WIBW Weather App handy with the radar and the latest forecast in case of changes.

2. If you have any social distancing appropriate outdoor plans through Memorial Day, here are the best chance for dry conditions and outdoor activities to take place without as much worry about storms: Saturday through mid-afternoon, Sunday morning. This means the other times the rain chances are higher but certainly doesn’t mean it will be raining.

3. Times you definitely don’t want to be outside due to a high risk for rain and storms: Friday morning and Memorial Day Monday.