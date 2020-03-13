Friday forecast: Rain/snow mix tonight

The focus through the weekend will be the precipitation tonight into tomorrow and much cooler temperatures through the weekend especially compared to the 60s we enjoyed the last couple days.

While the precipitation type will mainly be rain, there will be areas especially along and north of I-70 that receive snow as well due to temperatures about ½ mile above the surface below freezing. Impacts are still expected to be minimal but there still remains a risk for roads to be slick and accumulation to occur.

While models have continued to indicate areas near the Nebraska border could get more than 3” of snow, the combination of warm roads/soil and surface temperatures above freezing will really limit the accumulation. However with that said we’ll continue to monitor the rate of precipitation as it’s occurring and fine-tune the forecast if needed.

Today clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day with rain increasing especially after 3pm mainly out toward central Kansas. There is quite a bit of dry air in place so even if precipitation starts showing up on the radar earlier than that, it may not be able to reach the surface. Highs today will be in the 40s. WInds NE/E 5-15 mph.

Tonight the rain/snow mix will increase this evening and continue into the overnight period. Lows will be in the low-mid 30s. The coldest temperature may be right at 32° near the Nebraska border so that would be key as to how easy the snow is able to accumulate. Winds E 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow the rain/snow mix will transition over to rain by mid-morning with rain winding down by the afternoon. Highs will be near 40°. Winds E 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

All in all areas along and north of I-70 could have a trace to 2” of snow mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Areas further south will just receive rain.

We’ll get a break from precipitation late Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening before the chance of rain returns Sunday night and we’ll have on and off rain chances for most of next week. Confidence is increasing that the highest chance for it to be dry is Tuesday (after some early morning rain) and the highest chance for rain and even t-storms is late Wednesday into Thursday. Despite the confidence increasing from yesterday, we’ll still have to take next week’s weather pattern on a day by day basis when it comes to timing of rain and coverage (how widespread the rain will be).

_________________

Taking Action:

1. While most of today will be dry, we’ll keep on eye on areas west of Manhattan for the highest chance for afternoon rain.

2. The snowfall accumulation, while it won’t be a lot, could still have an impact on the roads. Use caution on bridges and overpasses especially. Depending how much is able to accumulate, most if not all of the snow will be melted by Saturday afternoon.

3. Wind chills will be in the mid 20s-low 30s tonight into much of tomorrow so if you’re going to be out, stay warm

