Friday forecast: Not as windy, strong winds return this weekend

A break from the strong winds today although could still have gusts 15-25 mph especially in north-central KS. While the fire danger threat is relatively lower than yesterday, still use extreme caution if you absolutely have to do any controlled burning before the rain Sunday night. Today will be the best day to do it due to much stronger winds this weekend. Even with today being the best day because of the wind speeds lower, the wind direction will be changing direction so take that in consideration.

Precipitation wise, rain will be likely Sunday night into Monday morning before winding down by the afternoon. While there are several more opportunities for rain next week the chances are much lower and may not be as widespread.

Today sunny with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N/SE 5-10 mph east of HWY 75 with winds 10-20 mph west.

Tonight clear with lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s. Winds S 15-30, gusting around 35 mph.

Sunday will be starting out in the mid 40s and with south winds gusting up to 40 mph, will have similar temperatures in the upper 60s. Right now have Sunday cooler in the 8 day compared to Saturday but wouldn’t be surprised if it was warmer since models have backed off on cloud cover increasing until late.

Rain will be likely Sunday night and last into Monday. Temperatures will depend on rainfall. The longer the rain lasts the cooler it will be and the 8 day reflects that. HOWEVER if rain moves out by the afternoon, wouldn’t be surprised if temperatures warmed up in the mid-upper 60s.

Did increase highs for much of next week as models have hinted a warm-up however because of cloud cover and possible rain at times didn’t want to go too warm so some of the temperatures in the 8 day still reflect a cool bias. Regardless it’s still going to remain mild. The rain chances beyond Monday won’t be as widespread so the chances are lower. The chances are Tuesday night into early Wednesday (meaning most of Wednesday dry), then again Thursday. T-storms can’t be ruled out anytime with any of the rain next week however severe weather is unlikely.

___________________

Taking Action:

1. The fire danger still remains high today but not to the extreme levels of yesterday. Wouldn’t be surprised if the extreme levels return this weekend due to stronger winds. Controlled burning isn’t recommended if you don’t have to do any through the weekend but if you had to choose a day, today is the day to do it because of relatively lighter winds.

2. With Daylight Saving time beginning this weekend, it’s a good opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.