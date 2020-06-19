Friday forecast: Much cooler with scattered showers/storms

The big weather story is the cooler temperatures and much needed rainfall. There is uncertainty on today’s rain chance especially this afternoon with some models continuing the scattered showers/storms after this morning’s rain while others keep it more isolated with most spots dry. Whatever happens this afternoon, the chance of rain does diminish in coverage by this evening before the next round of rain moves in late tonight into tomorrow morning with another round of more widespread rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

The risk for severe weather is low but not impossible between today and tomorrow with a slight increase in severe weather potential from any storms that develop late Sunday into Sunday night. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall (that could lead to flooding) will remain the top hazards.

Temperatures will also depend on how long it rains for which would limit any warming. For example highs today may be in the mid 70s in some spots where it rains most of the day while other spots may get in the low 80s if it dries out and is able to warm up.

Today with highs mainly in the 70s we’ll have showers/storms likely this morning with more uncertainty how widespread the rain will be this afternoon but will keep the chance in all day. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight slight chance of storms especially late with lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow scattered showers/storms will be highest in the morning with clearing in the afternoon for some areas to get sun. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Dry conditions are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning with uncertainty on how quickly storms develop late Sunday. There is a chance we could have storms develop after 4pm near the Nebraska border with a higher chance Sunday night. This means Sunday will mostly be dry under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-upper 80s. Heat indices may be in the low 90s with muggy conditions.

With storms likely Sunday night into Monday morning there is uncertainty on if storms redevelop late Monday into Monday night. In fact most of next week remains uncertain on storm chances. Temperature are more certain in that highs will remain in the 80s through the week.

_______________________

Taking Action:

1. With on and off rain chances in the forecast in the coming days, stay updated by checking back often. Check the WIBW Weather app and the radar to find out if there are storms nearby.

2. With breaks in the rain at times especially today when temperatures may be stuck in the 70s, you may want to get outside and take advantage of the cooler weather but please be cautious. Even if it’s not raining where you are, if you hear thunder that means you are close enough to be struck by lightning. It's not safe, go back inside.