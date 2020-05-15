Friday forecast: Isolated showers/storms, better chance tonight

Initial reports indicate Kansas saw the first tornado of 2020 last night about 8 miles south of Council Grove. We also had several other reports of hail and strong winds. While there will be more rounds of showers/storms through Saturday night, the severe weather risk is much lower with flooding the primary risk especially for those that have already had heavy rain so far this week.

Today will keep a slight chance of showers/storms in the forecast throughout the day however most spots will be dry today with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds NE/E 5-15 mph.

Tonight storms will increase close to midnight and continue through sunrise. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow there does remain some differences on how long rain will last into the day. Some of the short term models dry conditions out early in the morning with very little redevelopment during the day however the medium and long range models indicate rain could linger all day so will keep the chance in all day and adjust if needed as confidence increases. Highs will be in the mid 70s (upper 70s for those that are dry in the afternoon despite cloud cover). Winds S 5-10 mph.

Any leftover showers/storms Saturday night will be isolated with many spots dry and we’ll be dry by Sunday. While there may be some morning cloud cover, the afternoon will be sunny. Highs will be slightly cooler behind a weak cold front Saturday night, low-mid 70s. Winds N 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

By Sunday you’ll be able to turn the AC off (if you turn it on beforehand) and open up the windows as lows to begin the week will be around 50° with highs in the low 70s Monday. While it’ll be another comfortable night for Monday night, Tuesday will be warmer and in the mid-upper 70s.

With temperatures warming up in the 80s for the second half of the work week will keep the official forecast dry for now however there are signs from one of the models of a slight chance of rain Thursday morning then again Thursday night so will keep an eye on that in the coming days.

_________________

Taking Action

1. While the rain chance continues to exist through Saturday night, the highest chance for scattered to widespread rain is from midnight tonight to sunrise tomorrow. The other times, it’ll be more random on how widespread the rain will be and what locations receive rain. This means that many spots could be dry today and tomorrow.

2. Any storms tomorrow afternoon do have the potential for small hail and gusty winds.