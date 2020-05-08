Friday forecast: Cool and breezy

The unseasonably cool weather remains through early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today may be the only day in the next 8 where we’ll have sunny skies for most if not the entire day as cloud cover at least for a portion of the day will exist tomorrow into next week so enjoy the sun while you can.

The biggest concern in the next 8 days is the risk for patchy frost tonight into Saturday morning and as far as next week goes, the chance for rain and t-storms increase for Wednesday and Thursday. While it’s still too far out for specifics those would be the days IF there was going to be any severe weather in the next 8 days those would be the days to monitor.

Today other than a few clouds through mid-morning we’ll have sunny skies and highs around 60°. Breezy especially this morning with winds gradually diminishing this afternoon. Winds 10-20, gusting around 30 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the 30s. Light to calm winds. The higher chance for frost will be along and east of HWY 75 as there’s a chance high clouds may start to move in late further west keeping temperatures steady if not a slight warm-up.

Tomorrow we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

A weak cold front pushes through Saturday night bringing a slight chance of rain through areas mainly north of I-70 (<0.10”) but it’ll also shift winds back to the northwest on Mother’s Day Sunday with northwest winds 10-20 mph. That'll bring a slight cool down and more in the upper 50s-low 60s depending on cloud cover as as there remains some uncertainty on how widespread clouds will be.

Next week will start out cool with rain mainly down in southern KS Monday, the clouds will be affecting northeast KS which will keep temperatures cool and stuck in the mid-upper 50s. The rain chance does increase through the week as well as a pattern shift to warmer temperatures especially throughout the day on Wednesday. You’ll note that from the low Tuesday night to Wednesday night will be about 10° warmer. Keep in mind temperatures next week will be determined by extent of cloud cover and rain so don’t be surprised if there are minor adjustments to the forecast.

_____________________

Taking Action

1. With the potential for patchy frost, prepare to cover up your plants or bring them inside.

2. It’ll be a good opportunity to prepare your gardens this weekend before all the rain we could receive next week.