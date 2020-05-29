Friday forecast: A Top 10 Day

Find those sunglasses, you will need them all day with plenty of sunshine. While there will be more cloud cover this weekend there will be sun at times as well. There’s also a slight chance of rain too however most spots will remain dry. In fact all the chances for rain in the next 8 days are slim despite showing several chances in the 8 day including chances late next week. There's no particular day that confidence is high to say that there will definitely be rain.

Temperatures will be the big weather story with highs in the 70s through Sunday and lows in the 50s. As soon as the calendar turns to June, lows stay in the 60s and highs heat up in the 80s and 90s! Humidity increases as well which means heat indices could be 2-5° above the actual air temperature especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Today other than a few clouds in north-central KS there will be sunny skies all day with high in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow clouds will increase with highs in the mid 70s. Winds E 5-15 mph. Most models keep the rain in Nebraska possibly clipping the Nebraska border in the afternoon. Our in house model does indicate some of the showers could make it into northeast KS after 3pm. It is an outlier but a possibility we’ll monitor.

The slightly better scenario is the rain gets through northeast Kansas Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Again keep in mind most spots remain dry and it’s nothing overly heavy with the rainfall.

Sunday other than some leftover rain possible early there will be clouds that diminish leaving mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs back in the 70s.

There will be another chance for rain Sunday night that won’t be

widespread or heavy and should be gone by sunrise Monday leaving some leftover clouds that will clear out throughout the day and highs that will be much warmer in the mid 80s.

This will be the transition day before it gets even hotter with highs in

the upper 80s-low 90s for the rest of the week. Temperatures may be cooler IF there are storms on Friday however that still remains an uncertainty.

_____________________

Taking Action:

1. With low confidence on rain this weekend, stay updated on this part of the forecast. Highest chance for rain will be at night both Saturday night and Sunday night with some uncertainty on if any rain affects the daytime hours. This means don’t cancel any outdoor social distancing appropriate outdoor plans you have, just stay aware. Lightning would be the only hazard.

2. Check your AC to see if it works, you’ll need it next week.