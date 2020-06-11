Fresh produce distribution to continue through June at Washburn Rural

The Auburn-Washburn School District has confirmed that free boxed produce distributions will continue through June.

The School District says that the boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables can be picked up between 10:30 and noon, or until supplies run out. It says the distributions will continue each Wednesday throughout the month of June and it is exploring the possibility of extending the program through July.

The dates for the distributions in June are:

June 10, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 17, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 24, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The District says that the distributions will take place along the access road between Washburn Rural middle and high schools. The entrance for the event will be through the road off of SW 61st St. at the southeast corner of the middle school campus.

The District says that distributions will be sped up by vehicles forming two lines along the access road. The boxes are made available through a partnership between the Auburn-Washburn Child Nutrition program and the USDA.

