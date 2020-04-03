Freezing rain & sleet this morning

Scattered sleet and freezing rain showers will continue to move eastward through the morning hours. There will even be some thunder with this activity.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the area through the morning. Be prepared for some slick areas on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will warm above freezing this afternoon, so any icy areas will diminish later in the day. We might even see some sunshine returning. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s.

We will get a break from the active weather for the weekend. Saturday will start out cold with low temperatures in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs will rebound into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Even warmer weather is expected Sunday as highs return to the low and mid 60s.

Spring warmth will return early next week with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 70s Monday. Tuesday will be the warmest day we have had in several months with highs forecast to reach the lower 80s.