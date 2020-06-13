'Free Landfill Day' gives Shawnee Co. residents opportunity to dump junk

Shawnee County residents had the opportunity to get rid of their junk for free on Saturday.

Waste Management partnered with Shawnee County Keep America Beautiful to hold the free landfill day.

It happens once a year and people could bring one load of any solid waste. Hazardous waste and tires were not accepted.

Waste Management District Manager, Stone Junoe, said it's their way of being a good neighbor to county residents.

"This provides them a day where they can clean out their old belongings, things they'd like to get rid of and kind of do a spring cleaning," he said.

Keep America Beautiful will also hold a free yard waste disposal on June 27th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Garick Yard Materials Recycling Facility. That's located at I-70 and MacVicar.

They'll accept trees, limbs, leaves and grass.

The free day is available to all residents of Shawnee County, no businesses.