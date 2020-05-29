Fourth COVID-19 related death reported in Lyon Co.

A fourth Lyon County COVID-19 related death has been reported.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed the fourth death related to COVID-19 in Lyon County.

The patient was a Hispanic male in his 40’s.

“Our public health team wishes to extend our deepest condolences for the loss of your loved one” says Renee Hively, Lyon County Health Officer.

County residents can visit the Lyon County Public Health Department website for more information related to the novel-coronavirus.

