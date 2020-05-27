At least 4 people injured in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Emporia

At least four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in central Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at Ninth and East streets in Emporia.

KVOE reports the crash occurred when a sport utility vehicle that was westbound on Ninth Street collided with a car that was southbound on East Street.

Emporia Fire Capt. Tony Fuller told KVOE that three people in the car were taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of their injuries. An injured child was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., for additional treatment, the radio station said.

A child in the SUV also was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment, the radiio station said.

The final number of patients wasn't clear, KVOE said, with at least one more person possibly going to the hospital by private vehicle.

Additional details about the crash weren't available.