Four baby falcons born atop Evergy building

An empty nest is now full of four chirping beaks to feed.

All four Peregrine Falcon eggs atop the Evergy building hatched this week.

The first baby poked free Wednesday afternoon, with the others soon following. Today on the live Falcon Cam feed, you could see mom hard at work, feeding her four fuzzy children.

The peregrine falcon was once an endangered species. Since starting the Falcon Cam and other Avian Protection Programs almost 40 years ago, the total nestings have gone from 39 to more than one thousand today.

You can watch the live stream of the Falcon Cam at this link.

