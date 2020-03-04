Four arrested in drug bust in SE Topeka

Four adults are in jail facing multiple drug charges following a drug bust yesterday.

From left to right, Kim Andrews, Robert Cunningham, Robert Vice, Ashley Fann.

Members of the Topeka Police Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a house in the 2000 block of SE 35th St..

The four are being charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, distribution of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They have been identified as Kim Andrews, 60, Robert Cunningham, 60, Robert Vice, 65, Ashley Fann, 31.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 785-234-007.