Four arrested after narcotics search

Four people were arrested Tuesday after Topeka Police served a narcotics search warrant.

TPD searched a home in the 2000 block of SE 35th St. related to an ongoing narcotics investigation. They say four adults were arrested and booked on distribution charges for marijuana, meth, and cocaine.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org, call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 368-9400, or call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.