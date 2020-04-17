Four St. Francis staff members on at-home isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

Topeka's St. Francis hospital says it has four staff members on at-home isolation for possible COVID-19 exposure.

A spokesperson says two of them may have been exposed in the workplace.

St. Francis currently is treating one COVID-19 patient at the hospital, with another recovering at home...

They're also investigating whether 27 other patients have the virus, eight of them currently hospitalized.

Earlier this week, Stormont Vail said 15 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and at one point, they had as many as 150 employees on at-home quarantine for monitoring after potential exposure. It's down to 60 Friday.

They're also treating four COVID-19 patients in the hospital.