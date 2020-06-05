Founding member of Cotton O’Neil Clinics passes away

A man known as being one of the founding member of the Cotton O’Neil Clinics has passed away.

Dr. Robert “Bob” Jacoby, 74, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, June 4th.

“Dr. Jacoby will always be a personal inspiration. His compassion, empathy, and skill remain unsurpassed. My primary care physician, my counselor, my friend,” said Dr. Kevin Dishman, chief medical officer at Stormont Vail.

The hospital said Dr. Jacoby’s family practice merged with an internal medicine practice in 1990 which formed to become Cotton-O’Neil Clinic.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, at 817 SW Harrison St. in Topeka. A date and time have not been announced.

Memorial contributions can also be made to First Presbyterian Church. They ask you list Music Fund in the memo line.

