Founder of Manhattan's Wonder Workshop Children's Museum dies

In this January 2018 file photo, Kevin Bryant, co-chair of the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, presents Richard Pitts, left, with a Spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award. (Photo by Sam Hennigh/KMAN Radio)
Updated: Tue 10:30 AM, May 12, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -- The founder of Manhattan's Wonder Workshop Children's Museum died Monday after a decade-long battle with cancer, KMAN Radio reports.

Richard Pitts, a native of New Jersey, came to Manhattan to study history at Kansas State University, according to KMAN.

He developed a children’s educational program concept and started the Wonder Workshop in 1995.

The Wonder Workshop is located in a house at 506 S. 4th in Manhattan.

KMAN says the museum has exhibits and programs that teach about the arts, sciences and humanities.

 