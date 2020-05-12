Founder of Manhattan's Wonder Workshop Children's Museum dies

The founder of Manhattan's Wonder Workshop Children's Museum died Monday after a decade-long battle with cancer, KMAN Radio reports.

Richard Pitts, a native of New Jersey, came to Manhattan to study history at Kansas State University, according to KMAN.

He developed a children’s educational program concept and started the Wonder Workshop in 1995.

The Wonder Workshop is located in a house at 506 S. 4th in Manhattan.

KMAN says the museum has exhibits and programs that teach about the arts, sciences and humanities.