Founder of Dirty Kanza fired after posting Rayshard Brooks shooting was 'justified'

Dirty Kanza founder Jim Cummins has been fired after a controversial post on social media calling the Rayshard Brooks shooting justified.

The group that owns the Dirty Kanza bike race, Life Time, found Cummins post on Facebook to be 'inappropriate and insensitive.'

In a tweet, Life Time said, "We stand against it as an organization ... One of our core principles is to provide safe, trusting and respectful environments for our members, customers and team members, while rejecting all actions of prejudice or injustice towards others."