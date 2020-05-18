Fourth Lansing inmate dies from COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a fourth inmate has died due to the Coronavirus.

Officials say the man, who was over the age of 60 died on Saturday.

According to KDOC, he had underlying medical conditions and was transferred to the hospital on May 1 after testing positive April 29.

Officials are not releasing his name, but say he was incarcerated since December 1989 for aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

To date, 694 inmates and 88 staff members at Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, four inmates and two staff members have died.