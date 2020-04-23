Fort Riley's Commissary made changes for health and safety of customers, employees

The Commissary on Fort Riley has taken additional precautions to continue to keep their customers and employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each night soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat team use a pressure washer to sanitize all of the carts, using a bleach solution.

For customers entering the commissary, proper identification must be presented along with a facemask over your face, and then you are required to wash your hands before approaching the entrance doors.

At the entrance door, each person’s temperature is taken prior to entry, if you have a fever you will not be admitted inside.

Inside the commissary, employees are also wearing masks, keeping product neatly displaced, and sanitizing high traffic areas regularly throughout the day.

“We want our individuals that live on post, our service members and their families, and retirees to be able to shop as close to normal as possible.” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, Sergeant First Class German Isales says.

There are also one way signs designated on the aisles that are not wide enough to allow for social distancing while moving through them.