Fort Riley's 1st Combat Aviation Brigade honored local frontline workers with flyover mission

The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Riley combined flight training with a salute to front line heroes.

This mission for the 1st Infantry Division’s 1st Combat Aviation Brigade started with the usual pre-flight checks.

“It’s always a senior pilot, the pilot in command, and always a junior pilot, and we’re just there to, to train the junior pilot for that next step in his career progression. So, every flight is meaningful and there’s always training value.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Aviation Regiment, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, Company C, CW2 Gabriel Osoria says.

This meaning is special - the crews are taking off to Salute the Flint Hills frontline COVID-19 responders.

“To incorporate this ‘thank you’ flyover as part of their routine training, that they’re already doing, they need to maintain readiness.” Irwin Army Community Hospital, commander, Colonel Ted Brown says.

Wednesday’s flyover included 3 Black Hawk helicopters, each equipped with 4 soldiers, and medical equipment, just like they would have when responding in a real life situation.

“This gives us the opportunity to do multi-ship, time on target flights, that our medivac are known for.” 1st Infantry Division, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, commander, Colonel Bryan Shivers says.

Staff at Fort Riley’s Irwin Army Community Hospital came outside to watch the flyover salute in their honor.

“It’s really cool to see them salute us, in that way and all the sacrifices we’ve made, maybe working a little bit extra.” Irwin Army Community Hospital, Medical Home 1, Primary Care Clinic, RN, Natalie Evans says.

After flying over the hospital on post they made a loop through Junction City, Topeka and Manhattan before returning back to Fort Riley to finish their training mission.