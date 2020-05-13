Fort Riley welcomes 100 new 1st Infantry Division soldiers with patching ceremony

Nearly 100 new soldiers received their 1st Infantry Division patches Wednesday morning after completing their mandatory quarantine at Camp Funston barracks on Fort Riley.

The new Big Red One soldiers arrived at Fort Riley seven days ago after being quarantined at their training sites for seven days prior to travelling.

One hundred new soldiers arrived at Fort Riley from basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Benning Georgia, Fort Jackson South Carolina, Fort Sill Oklahoma, and Fort Sam Houston Texas. Wednesday, a patching ceremony officially welcomed them to the big red one.

“The patching ceremony just allows these young soldiers to come in and feel a part of the team immediately.” 1st Infantry Division, Captain Harrison Fletcher says.

It wasn’t quite immediate - the tradition was delayed seven days from their arrival on post because of COVID-19.

“Soldiers normally wouldn’t be doing something like this, they would be going to their units, but we have to, unfortunately we had to quarantine them.” Captain Fletcher says.

During the quarantine period, instructors from the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team led the soldiers in physical training and taught warrior tasks in an effort to preserve required readiness.

“We’ve learned how to do land navigation. We’ve also learned how to operate and clear an M-4…as best as possible, given the situation.” 1st Infantry Division, PV2 John Gilliland says.

“We got to spend seven days with these guys, teaching them some pretty interesting things that we’ve learned throughout our careers.” 1st Infantry Division, Staff Sergeant Colton Maraggia says.

Now, the new group is ready to start their careers.

“Ever since I was a little boy, I wanted to be an American soldier, and to stand here today and be able to wear the patch of the 1st Infantry Division, it’s a great honor.” PV2 Gilliland says.

Fort Riley soldiers are following the 3 P’s; Protect the Force, Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Preserve readiness, all of which were taught and followed during the quarantine and the patching ceremony, and will continue until the threat is no longer there.