Fort Riley remembers its part in WWII on VE Day

75 years ago today is when General Dwight D. Eisenhower declared victory in Europe during World War II.

Fort Riley wants people to know about the part they played in the war.

The post was responsible for the training of around 125-thousand soldiers and saw the creation of the 2nd Cavalry Division and the 9th Armored Division.

Camp Funston was also used as a prisoner of war camp.

Fort Riley also became the home of the 1st Infantry Division ten years after the war -- who fought on the front-lines and led the invasion of France on D-Day.