Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division to honor Flint Hills front line workers with flyover

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will be saluting regional healthcare workers with a flyover Wednesday, May 27.

They will be thanking the continued support of Irwin Army Community Hospital and the Fort Riley community.

The flyover will feature three U.S. Army HH-60M Medical Evacuation Black Hawk helicopters, more commonly known as MEDEVACs.

The scheduled stops are as follows:

11:00 a.m. – Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley

11:05 a.m. – Geary Community Hospital, Junction City

11:40 a.m. – St. Francis Campus and Stormont Vail, Topeka

12:05 p.m. – Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan

12:10 p.m. – Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley

Observers are asked to watch the event from their homes and not travel to the respective hospitals.

The HH-60M helicopter provides aerial medical support and emergency patient transport services to military personnel within the U.S. and globally. On Wednesday, the flight crews and Irwin Army Community Hospital will honor frontline workers and other essential personnel for their sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

