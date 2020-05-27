Fort Riley Black Hawk helicopters honor Topeka healthcare workers with flyover

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley's salute to healthcare workers made its way into Topeka Wednesday, as the Black Hawks flew over Stormont Vail and the University of Kansas St. Francis campus.

The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Black Hawk helicopters took off from the Flint Hills en route to Topeka's hospitals.

Sarah Jones, a Registered Nurse at the St. Francis Wound Center said, “It’s nice that they’re going out of their way to fly this direction and make that statement to say that we’re here, we’re doing this and we see you.”

Jones along with other healthcare workers at St. Francis stepped outside to take in the moment.

She said, “It’s nice to see the community’s support.”

While taking care of others is part of their job description, Jones and Danielle McBurney, an Administrative Assistant at the St. Francis Wound Center said the flyover sends another message.

“Just the fact that we’re being acknowledged," said McBurney.

“We’re being acknowledged as hospital workers, that we’re still out here working," added Jones.

Their job carries a lot more weight during the COVID crisis, but still they want to send a message of hope to the community.

“Be patient with healthcare workers," said Jones, "We’re trying. We’re trying to follow everything we’re supposed to do and just remember, we’re only people.”

McBurney added, “Be grateful, be patient and just hang in there. Everybody has to help everybody. We’re all a team working together trying to do what’s best to get past this hard, hard time.”

Jones and McBurney said it's also important to thank all essential workers during this time.