Former treasurer offers shelter in her home to defendant Dana Chandler -- with a condition

Former Shawnee County treasurer Rita Rookstool said Wednesday she hasn't heard back from homicide defendant Dana Lynn Chandler whether Chandler would accept an offer from Rookstool to live in Rookstool's home if Chandler is released from jail on bond.

But Rookstool's offer comes with a provision.

In motions filed by Chandler in late March, the defendant notified the Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios and prosecutors that she was waiving her right to representation by court-appointed attorneys, who are Paul Oller, a Hays attorney, and Cynthia Short, of Riverside, Mo.

At that time, Chandler said she was reasserting her right to represent herself immediately. Earlier in the re-trial, Chandler represented herself for several months.

In March, Chandler sought or filed a request to lower her bond from $1 million to an unspecified amount, according to court records.

Chandler is charged in the July 7, 2002, shooting deaths of a former husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53.

The bodies of Harkness and Sisco each bore a number of gunshot wounds when they were found in the basement of the Harkness home in west Topeka.

Rookstool had offered to allow Chandler to live in Rookstool's Shawnee County home if she was released on bond. A date hasn't been scheduled for Chandler's re-trial on the murder charges.

Rookstook, who was interviewed Wednesday, said she would open her home to Chandler "only if she retains counsel. I'd be alright on that decision, yes. On pro se, no."

Rookstool said she heard last week that Chandler to go forward with the intention to defend herself.

Rookstool said she was county treasurer when the double slaying occurred in 2002.

"I've never met her personally," Rookstool said of Chandler. "I saw her once in court." Rookstool was seated in a Shawnee County courtroom watching the Chandler proceedings.

Rookstool sent two type-written letters to Chandler and to the judge early in April.

"By now, I'm sure you learned how disappointed I was to hear that you have requested to return to pro se representation thus causing Cindy Short and Paul to be released from defending your case," Rookstool wrote in an April 2 letter to Chandler.

Rookstool said she hoped Chandler would "reconsider and thus relinquish the authority for these Miracle of Innocence attorneys to continue with their work" on her case.

Rookstool said in the letter that Chandler likely feels she has little control of her life "so it's somewhat understandable that you want to control your own legal representation."

Rookstool told Chandler she felt it was in Chandler's best interest "to let go and let God, Cindy and Paul represent you," Rookstool wrote. Rookstool said, "Otherwise I would have never offered for you to come and live in our home."

In Rookstool's April 3 letter to the judge, she urged the judge to "disallow" Chandler to represent herself in the homicide case.

Several motions are pending in the Chandler case.

Citing the danger to the public and herself due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chandler is seeking to be released from Shawnee County Jail. That motion is filed by Oller and Short.

Oller filed the motion tied to the coronavirus threat.

Chandler's "pre-trial detention poses an imminent threat to Ms. Chandler's life and to the health and safety of the community from a deadly infectious disease," the defense motion said.

Chandler is diagnosed with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as "COPE," Oller said. COPE is a group of lung diseases that block airflow and make it difficult to breathe, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, attacks the respiratory system, Oller said, and people with asthma and who are over 55 are "particularly susceptible" to being infected with the virus. Chandler is 60.

"Conditions in the jail amid an unprecedented epidemic temporarily violate (Chandler's) due process rights," Oller wrote.

In another otion, Chandler said she was researching whether the participation of Judge Rios and Chief Judge Richard Anderson "constitutes a conflict of interest," which the defendant contends would disqualify the judges from being linked to the case.

It's unknown what link Chandler thinks Anderson has to the re-trial.