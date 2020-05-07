Former Washburn star part of team fighting COVID-19

Carla Sintra talks a lot about her team.

Carla Sintra, who played on Washburn University's 2005 national champion basketball team, is now a registered nurse at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis emergency department.

"I do believe in our team every day," she said. "We came with the skills."

She's describing her colleagues at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis emergency department, where she is a registered nurse.

The skills she uses there - to assess a situation, adapt, quickly adjust, and support your team in whatever way needed - were honed on the basketball court, in an All-American career at Washburn University.

"We all like to pursue the American dream!" Carla said of her decision to leave her native Brazil and attend college in the United States.

Carla first attended a junior college in Texas, then transferred to Washburn University. She helped lead her team to the 2005 Division 2 women's national basketball championship.

The passion that drove her game, also fueled a career in nursing.

"I come from Brazil and that's what (we do) - we're always taking care of each other," she said. "I just came with that luggage with me. It's just a natural thing - just a Brazilian girl with a big heart, loving to take care of people and caring for others."

These days, Carla and her team are facing a new opponent in COVID-19.

"This is an invisible fight that we have and we're having to adjust a lot," she said.

That means things like increased protective equipment. They put it on and remove it in a buddy system to look out for their teammates. They also are taking extra steps for patients.

"It's hard for the patient," she said. "It's also put a lot of stress on us because you're basically telling them they're sick, but you're going to have to do this alone."

All the while, she thinks of her family in Brazil. Fortunately, they all are healthy and safe right now.

"My family are very big and they like staying together all the time, so it was hard on them because we had to separate them, but they understand why, and it's to keep people safe," Carla said.

Like always, Carla is determined to win. She even wanted to join a group volunteering at a New Jersey hospital hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, they need staff in other specialties, and she stayed behind.

"We are all brothers and sisters. We're here to help," Carla said of why she wanted to go. "I empathize with them. My heart goes out to them."

St. Francis Emergency Dept. Director Brigette Cowan, RN, said Carla's competitive nature translates well from athletics to health care.

"She's just as competitive with her compassion for taking care of patients, as well as her coworkers," Cowan said. "Since COVID has come into play with that, it's even more important to have a team. With her energy, she doesn't sit back and wait, she takes control."

"Things are running crazy, I'm the calm one that just sits back and sees things from a different prospect and try to help where there's a need," Carla said.

It's what made her so fierce on the court . But she says this is no game - that's why it's vital to help the community that embraced her.. score this victory.

"I'm just very proud and fortunate to be able to do this in such a time of need," she said. "We have a great team here, and a great coach. We keep each other up, and, at the end of the day, you just have to anchor down, and trust your team, trust your organization, and bring another championship!"