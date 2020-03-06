Former Topeka Fire Marshal running for House seat

Former Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin has launched his campaign to run for the Kansas Legislature.

Martin served 27 years with the Topeka Fire Department, retiring as the Fire Marshal.

He is running as a Republican for the 57th House District, which is current held by Democratic Representative John Alcala.

“It is my intent to bring the same hard work, common sense, and openness that made me successful as the Fire Marshal for the City of Topeka to the 57th district of the Kansas House of Representatives,” said Martin’s campaign website.

The Kansas Secretary of State website shows that Martin is the only one to file for the seat. Deadline to register as a candidate is noon on June 1st.

