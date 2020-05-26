Former Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe sworn in as Director of National Intelligence

John Ratcliffe was sworn in Tuesday to assume his new role as Director of National Intelligence. The former Texas Republican Representative was approved by the Senate in a 49-44 vote last week on a strictly partisan basis, the first DNI confirmed in a completely partisan vote since the creation of the position in 2005.

Ratcliffe was elected to Texas' Fourth Congressional District in 2014 after serving as mayor of Heath, Texas and as a U.S. District Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas. Ratcliffe is the fourth person serving in the DNI role in the past year. He was considered for the post last year but withdrew his nomination.

Ratcliffe was an ardent supporter of the president during the House investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. Senators have questioned his lack of experience for the role. He replaces Richard Grenell who was the acting DNI.

As Ratcliffe leaves his seat in the House, the Congressional District Executive Committee in Texas will select his replacement on the November ballot.

