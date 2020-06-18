Former Seaman superintendent steps down from interim role with Lyon County schools

Mike Mathes, the former superintendent of Seaman Unified School District 345 just north of Topeka, has stepped down from an interim role as head of a school district in northern Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.

Mathes had been been serving as interim superintendent of North Lyon County Unified School District 251 since replacing Aron Dody in 2018, KVOE reports.

Mathes served nearly 20 years as head of the Seaman district

He told KVOE Radio that he enjoyed the past 24 months at the helm of USD 251, saying the district has handled the coronavirus pandemic extremely well.

Mathes came to the North Lyon County district shortly after the last of three bond measures for new facilities had failed.

Patrons will eventually have to decide whether to build new or renovate existing buildings, and Mathes has proposed two options, one for a K-12 campus in Americus and one for a renovated Northern Heights school, KVOE said.

Mathes added that he has been working closely with incoming superintendent Bob Blair, who comes to North Lyon County after nearly a decade of leading Riverside Unfied School District 114, based in Wathena.

The North Lyon County School District includes Northern Heights High School near Allen and the North Lyon County Elementary School in Americus.

Mathes told KVOE that he plans to mentor new superintendents through the Kansas State Leadership Institute. He also does some landscaping work for the Seaman district and is on the Soldier Township Board of Trustees.

The Mathes Early Learning Center at 2032 N. Kansas Ave. is named in his honor.