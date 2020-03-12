Former Marine indicted for fraud in government contract scheme

A former marine is facing fraud charges over how she obtained government contracts for a Johnson County flooring and furniture business.

U.S. Attorney Barry Wilkerson's office says Valerie Gonzalez, 51, of Tuscon, Arizona, was indicted yesterday on seven counts of wire fraud and one of making a false statement on a Veterans Administration vendor verification form.

Officials say Gonzalez falsely claimed she owned 99% of Overland Park-based Primus Group.

Wilkerson says $2 million dollars in payments from the government were made to the company.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each fraud count and up to five years and $250,000 fine for the false statement count.

