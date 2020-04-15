Former KS Senator Dole offers message of optimism

75 years after suffering a near-fatal wound in World War II, former Kansas Senator Bob Dole offered a positive message for everyone during these hard times.

Dole admits that even in his vast experience, he hasn't experienced anything like what's going on today.

However, he still proclaims himself as the most optimistic man in the America, and knows that we will make it through this crisis.

"I am confident that - thanks to the skills of great doctors and nurses, the love of our families, and the support of our friends - our nation will persevere, and we will come out stronger than ever."

