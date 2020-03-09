Former First National Bank of Harveyville VP sentenced for embezzlement

A former vice president for the First National Bank of Harveyville, Kansas, was sentenced today to four months of home confinement and ordered to pay restitution of approximately $107,175.

Debra Kay Converse, 60, of Harveyville, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement. In her plea argument, Converse admitted that in April 2019 the president of First National Bank reported to the Wabanusee County Sheriff that he believed Converse had embezzled from the bank during her time as vice president. The bank's investigation focused on what Converse claimed were glitches in software. On March 29, 2019, Converse resigned from the bank and the bank initiated an audit.

The bank also learned that Converse, while serving as City Treasurer for Harvey wrote $5,700 in checks payable to First National Bank for processing residents' utility payments. Instead of crediting the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks.