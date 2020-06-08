Former FDA Associate Commissioner warns against protests without masks and Remdesivir

Many cities are expressing concern over protesting without face masks says former FDA Associate Commissioner, Professor Peter Pitts.

Pitts and president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest shared concerns about protestors not wearing face masks as states reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Social unrest without masks and social distancing can be deadly,” says Pitts.

The New York Times stated that people of color are being hit particularly hard with rates of hospitalizations and deaths far exceeding those of people who are white.

While a small hope for this community may be found in the drug therapy Remdesivir, Gilead comes out with unclear results of how well the drug works.

A report from EndPoints states that the NIH declared the first trial of Remdesivir a success, however the manufacturing company’s new report shows less consistent trends.

"Despite all of the enthusiasm about remdesivir, I have been saying all along that it is in no way a miracle cure," says Pitts.