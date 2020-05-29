Former Emporia High School teacher charged with illegal sexual activity with teens

A former Emporia High School teacher has been charged with illegal sexual activity with several teenagers, according to KVOE Radio.

The teacher, Tyler John Bosiljevac, was arrested Thursday morning, according to KVOE. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office subsequently charged Bosiljevac with eight total counts against six alleged victims:

According to KVOE, the charages include:

-- Attempted sexual exploitation against a then-17-year-old student between mid-August 2019 and February 2020.

-- Sexual battery and attempted unlawful sexual relations against a then-16-year-old student from November 2018 to June 2019.

-- Attempted sexual exploitation against a then-16-year-old between November 2018 and June 2019.

--- Indecent liberties against a then-15-year-old after alleged activity between July 2018 and February 2019.

-- Indecent liberties against a then-15-year-old between February and June 2019;.

-- And indecent liberties against a then-14-year-old after alleged activity between July 2016 and June 2017

The radio statiion says the affidavit in the case is sealed.

Bosiljevac has a first appearance scheduled for Monday in Lyon County District Court in Emporia.

According to KVOE, Emporia police Capt. Dave DeVries says an investigation began this past February after a student complained to Emporia High School staff members about alleged improper behavior.

Officers conducted "dozens of interviews" with students, KVOE reports, and DeVries says officers found multiple victims.

Bosiljevac was fired by Emporia Public Schools in late February for several reasons, including: failing to demonstrate sound judgment; violating the district’s sexual harassment policy; and violating the district’s policy on staff-student relations.

Bosiljevac was a full-time teacher with the district for 14 years before he was fired.