Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith back on his feet

Two years ago, Alex Smith was in a hospital bed. He had nearly lost his life after a compound leg fracture.

Now, on his 36th birthday, he's up and running, enjoying life.

His wife, Elizabeth, posted this video on Instagram. It shows Alex going through various drills and throwing some beautiful passes.

He had suffered the compound fracture in his right leg. The video shows a black sleeve covering it. An infection spread from the injury, and nearly forced doctors to amputate smith's leg.

The former Chiefs quarterback still aims to return to the football field.